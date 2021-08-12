Erweiterte Funktionen

Halfords Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - GB00B012TP20




11.08.21 23:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument HDK GB00B012TP20 HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2021 The instrument HDK GB00B012TP20 HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,24 € 4,30 € -0,06 € -1,40% 11.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B012TP20 A0B5TU 5,05 € 1,71 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 4,34 € +0,93%  11.08.21
Berlin 4,44 € +0,45%  11.08.21
Frankfurt 4,24 € -1,40%  11.08.21
