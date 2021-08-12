Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Halfords Group":
Halfords Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - GB00B012TP20
11.08.21 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HDK GB00B012TP20 HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2021 The instrument HDK GB00B012TP20 HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,24 €
|4,30 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,40%
|11.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B012TP20
|A0B5TU
|5,05 €
|1,71 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.