Foxtons Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - GB00BCKFY513




11.05.22 23:51
Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022

