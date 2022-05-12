Erweiterte Funktionen
MACFARLANE GRP LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - GB0005518872
11.05.22 23:51
Das Instrument 5K6 GB0005518872 MACFARLANE GRP LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument 5K6 GB0005518872 MACFARLANE GRP LS-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,35 €
|1,35 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005518872
|905201
|1,65 €
|1,24 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
