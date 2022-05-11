Erweiterte Funktionen
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - BMG5361W1047
11.05.22 00:08
Das Instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2022 The instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,00 $
|5,27 $
|-0,27 $
|-5,12%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5361W1047
|A0HM5W
|9,82 $
|4,40 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,60 €
|-0,86%
|10.05.22
|Berlin
|4,70 €
|+1,73%
|10.05.22
|Frankfurt
|4,68 €
|+1,30%
|10.05.22
|Stuttgart
|4,54 €
|-2,58%
|10.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,52 €
|-2,59%
|10.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,00 $
|-5,12%
|05.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
