Das Instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2022 The instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022