Australian Pharmaceutical Indus. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.11.2021 - AU000000API4
10.11.21 01:03
Das Instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,94 €
|0,94 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000API4
|930096
|0,95 €
|0,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,94 €
|0,00%
|09.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,09 $
|0,00%
|29.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,955 €
|-0,52%
|09.11.21
