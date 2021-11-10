Das Instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021