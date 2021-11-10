Erweiterte Funktionen



10.11.21 01:03
Das Instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,94 € 0,94 € -   € 0,00% 09.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000API4 930096 0,95 € 0,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,94 € 0,00%  09.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,09 $ 0,00%  29.09.21
Frankfurt 0,955 € -0,52%  09.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
