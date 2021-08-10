Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.08.2021 - US9897011071
10.08.21 00:19
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.08.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,55 $
|54,99 $
|-0,44 $
|-0,80%
|09.08./22:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|60,60 $
|27,56 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,60 €
|-4,29%
|05.08.21
|Stuttgart
|46,40 €
|+3,57%
|09.08.21
|Berlin
|46,40 €
|+3,57%
|09.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|46,80 €
|+0,43%
|09.08.21
|Frankfurt
|46,00 €
|-0,43%
|09.08.21
|Nasdaq
|54,55 $
|-0,80%
|09.08.21
|NYSE
|54,49 $
|-0,87%
|09.08.21
|AMEX
|54,48 $
|-0,93%
|09.08.21
