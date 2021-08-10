Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.08.2021 - US9897011071




10.08.21 00:19
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.08.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2021

