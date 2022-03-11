Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.03.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.03.2022