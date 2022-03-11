Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantica Yield - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.03.2022 - GB00BLP5YB54
11.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.03.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,14 $
|35,12 $
|0,02 $
|+0,06%
|10.03./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|41,27 $
|30,21 $
