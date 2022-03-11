Erweiterte Funktionen



11.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.03.2022 The instrument AY3 GB00BLP5YB54 ATLANTICA SU.INF. DL-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,14 $ 35,12 $ 0,02 $ +0,06% 10.03./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 41,27 $ 30,21 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,60 € -0,38%  10.03.22
NYSE 35,18 $ +0,34%  10.03.22
Nasdaq 35,14 $ +0,06%  10.03.22
Stuttgart 31,85 € -0,47%  10.03.22
München 32,18 € -1,20%  10.03.22
Frankfurt 31,91 € -1,21%  10.03.22
AMEX 35,07 $ -2,07%  09.03.22
Berlin 31,18 € -4,27%  10.03.22
  = Realtime
