PIMCO Energy & Tactical Cred. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.12.2021




10.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.12.2021 The instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,90 $ 12,90 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69346N1072 A2PXGL 14,56 $ 7,56 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 11,508 € 0,00%  09.12.21
NYSE 12,90 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 11,292 € -0,25%  09.12.21
Nasdaq 12,90 $ -1,23%  09.12.21
AMEX 12,94 $ -6,30%  07.12.21
