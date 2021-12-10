Erweiterte Funktionen
PIMCO Energy & Tactical Cred. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.12.2021
10.12.21 01:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.12.2021 The instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,90 $
|12,90 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69346N1072
|A2PXGL
|14,56 $
|7,56 $
