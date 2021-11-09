Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.11.2021 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021

