Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2021 - US29670G1022
09.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.11.2021 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,44 $
|47,44 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29670G1022
|A2PZEK
|51,36 $
|41,19 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,68 €
|-1,19%
|08.11.21
|Frankfurt
|40,80 €
|+2,36%
|08.11.21
|AMEX
|47,44 $
|+0,85%
|08.11.21
|Berlin
|40,79 €
|+0,79%
|08.11.21
|München
|40,78 €
|+0,25%
|08.11.21
|NYSE
|47,44 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|47,48 $
|-0,31%
|08.11.21
|Stuttgart
|40,62 €
|-1,22%
|08.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|40,45 €
|-1,56%
|08.11.21
