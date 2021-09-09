Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hang Lung Properties":
Hang Lung Properties - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.09.2021 - HK0101000591
09.09.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AOP HK0101000591 HANG LUNG P. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.09.2021 The instrument AOP HK0101000591 HANG LUNG P. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,98 €
|2,00 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,00%
|08.09./21:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0101000591
|874111
|2,36 €
|1,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,98 €
|-1,00%
|08.09.21
|München
|1,96 €
|-2,97%
|08.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,92 €
|-3,03%
|08.09.21
|Frankfurt
|1,92 €
|-3,03%
|08.09.21
|Stuttgart
|1,91 €
|-3,05%
|08.09.21
|Berlin
|1,91 €
|-3,05%
|08.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,45 $
|-13,73%
|03.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Hang Lung +12%
|25.04.21