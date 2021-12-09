Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.12.2021 The instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,105 € 0,103 € 0,002 € +1,94% 08.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG3036C2239 A0DPMC 0,12 € 0,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,105 € +1,94%  08.12.21
Frankfurt 0,102 € +0,99%  08.12.21
Stuttgart 0,102 € +0,99%  08.12.21
München 0,117 € 0,00%  08.12.21
  = Realtime
