EMPEROR International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2021
09.12.21 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.12.2021 The instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,105 €
|0,103 €
|0,002 €
|+1,94%
|08.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG3036C2239
|A0DPMC
|0,12 €
|0,10 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
