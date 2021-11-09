Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zions Bancorporation":
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - US9897011071
09.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.11.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,36 $
|64,81 $
|0,55 $
|+0,85%
|09.11./01:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|66,99 $
|35,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,00 €
|-0,88%
|01.11.21
|Berlin
|56,00 €
|+0,90%
|08.11.21
|Frankfurt
|56,50 €
|+0,89%
|08.11.21
|NYSE
|65,36 $
|+0,86%
|08.11.21
|Nasdaq
|65,36 $
|+0,85%
|08.11.21
|AMEX
|65,26 $
|+0,73%
|08.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|55,50 €
|0,00%
|08.11.21
|Stuttgart
|56,00 €
|-0,88%
|08.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|autoverkauf, 1 jahr gewährleistu.
|15.02.02
|52
|Stoiber auf dem Weg nach Be.
|13.02.02
|17
|Jemand Lust auf ein saftiges S.
|27.01.02