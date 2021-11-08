Erweiterte Funktionen



German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - US3738651047




07.11.21 22:59
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2021 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,92 $ 40,42 $ 1,50 $ +3,71% 05.11./21:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3738651047 923760 50,64 $ 30,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 41,92 $ +3,71%  05.11.21
NYSE 39,98 $ +2,04%  04.11.21
AMEX 37,70 $ 0,00%  24.09.21
Frankfurt 34,60 € -1,70%  05.11.21
  = Realtime
