German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2021 - US3738651047
07.11.21 22:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2021 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,92 $
|40,42 $
|1,50 $
|+3,71%
|05.11./21:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|50,64 $
|30,15 $
= Realtime
