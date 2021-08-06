Erweiterte Funktionen
German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.08.2021 - US3738651047
06.08.21 00:02
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.08.2021 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,00 $
|37,49 $
|0,51 $
|+1,36%
|05.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|50,64 $
|26,02 $
