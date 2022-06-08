Erweiterte Funktionen
ICF International INC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2022 - US44925C1036
08.06.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2022 The instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,33 $
|102,32 $
|0,01 $
|+0,01%
|07.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US44925C1036
|A0LBNM
|108,11 $
|84,68 $
