BIG LOTS - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2022 - US0893021032
08.06.22 00:10
Das Instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2022 The instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,20 $
|24,20 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0893021032
|869884
|73,20 $
|22,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,36 €
|+0,68%
|07.06.22
|Frankfurt
|22,075 €
|+3,35%
|07.06.22
|Berlin
|22,615 €
|+2,82%
|07.06.22
|AMEX
|24,19 $
|+1,64%
|07.06.22
|Nasdaq
|24,15 $
|+1,43%
|07.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|22,235 €
|+0,57%
|07.06.22
|München
|22,195 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
|NYSE
|24,20 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|21,93 €
|-1,19%
|07.06.22
