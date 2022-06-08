Erweiterte Funktionen



08.06.22 00:10
Das Instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2022 The instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,20 $ 24,20 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0893021032 869884 73,20 $ 22,29 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,36 € +0,68%  07.06.22
Frankfurt 22,075 € +3,35%  07.06.22
Berlin 22,615 € +2,82%  07.06.22
AMEX 24,19 $ +1,64%  07.06.22
Nasdaq 24,15 $ +1,43%  07.06.22
Düsseldorf 22,235 € +0,57%  07.06.22
München 22,195 € 0,00%  07.06.22
NYSE 24,20 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 21,93 € -1,19%  07.06.22
  = Realtime
