Das Instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2022 The instrument 4B3 US0893021032 BIG LOTS DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2022