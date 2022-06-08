Erweiterte Funktionen
Alliance Pharma - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2022 - GB0031030819
08.06.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2022 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,30 €
|1,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031030819
|913253
|1,41 €
|1,10 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
