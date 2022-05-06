Erweiterte Funktionen
German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.05.2022 - US3738651047
05.05.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2022 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,21 $
|35,85 $
|-0,64 $
|-1,79%
|05.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|43,78 $
|34,33 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.