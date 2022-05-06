Erweiterte Funktionen



05.05.22 23:53
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2022 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,21 $ 35,85 $ -0,64 $ -1,79% 05.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3738651047 923760 43,78 $ 34,33 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 33,60 € +0,60%  05.05.22
NYSE 35,41 $ 0,00%  03.05.22
AMEX 37,15 $ 0,00%  06.04.22
Nasdaq 35,21 $ -1,79%  05.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
