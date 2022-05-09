Erweiterte Funktionen



08.05.22 21:51
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.05.2022 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0342 € 0,0387 € -0,0045 € -11,63% 06.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W27938677 A0M7XZ 0,060 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0342 € -11,63%  03.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0426 $ +3,02%  05.05.22
Berlin 0,0369 € -1,34%  06.05.22
Hamburg 0,0327 € -1,80%  06.05.22
Hannover 0,0327 € -1,80%  06.05.22
Frankfurt 0,0327 € -27,33%  06.05.22
