Erweiterte Funktionen
Lippo Malls Indonesia REIT - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.05.2022 - SG1W27938677
08.05.22 21:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.05.2022 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0342 €
|0,0387 €
|-0,0045 €
|-11,63%
|06.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,060 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0342 €
|-11,63%
|03.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0426 $
|+3,02%
|05.05.22
|Berlin
|0,0369 €
|-1,34%
|06.05.22
|Hamburg
|0,0327 €
|-1,80%
|06.05.22
|Hannover
|0,0327 €
|-1,80%
|06.05.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0327 €
|-27,33%
|06.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|REIT's Singapur
|10.01.20