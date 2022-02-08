Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2022 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,08 $ 39,80 $ 0,28 $ +0,70% 07.02./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3738651047 923760 50,64 $ 34,33 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 40,01 $ +1,37%  07.02.22
Nasdaq 40,08 $ +0,70%  07.02.22
AMEX 39,06 $ 0,00%  28.01.22
Frankfurt 34,40 € -0,58%  07.02.22
  = Realtime
