Erweiterte Funktionen
Westpac Banking ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2021 - US9612143019
05.11.21 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.11.2021 The instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,02 $
|17,02 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.11./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9612143019
|876713
|20,81 $
|12,85 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Absturz bei Westpac banking -.
|20.08.13