Westpac Banking ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2021 - US9612143019




05.11.21 00:57
Das Instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.11.2021 The instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021

