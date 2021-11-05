Das Instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.11.2021 The instrument WBCC US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021