BYLINE BANCORP.INC. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2021 - US1244111092
05.11.21 00:57
Das Instrument 44F US1244111092 BYLINE BANCORP.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.11.2021 The instrument 44F US1244111092 BYLINE BANCORP.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,82 $
|26,82 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.11./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1244111092
|A2DUAW
|27,15 $
|13,00 $
