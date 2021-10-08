Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2021 - US9114601035
08.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.10.2021 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,07 $
|7,94 $
|0,13 $
|+1,64%
|07.10./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,91 $
|5,84 $
