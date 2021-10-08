Erweiterte Funktionen



08.10.21 00:04
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.10.2021 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,07 $ 7,94 $ 0,13 $ +1,64% 07.10./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,91 $ 5,84 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 8,07 $ +1,64%  07.10.21
Frankfurt 6,75 € +0,75%  07.10.21
AMEX 8,07 $ 0,00%  25.06.21
NYSE 7,97 $ -0,38%  07.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
