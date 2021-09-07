Erweiterte Funktionen



FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2021 - US34959A2069




07.09.21 00:07
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2021 The instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,22 $ 30,875 $ 0,345 $ +1,12% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US34959A2069 A1J4D1 41,35 $ 22,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,22 $ +1,12%  03.09.21
Berlin 26,40 € +0,76%  06.09.21
Frankfurt 25,80 € 0,00%  06.09.21
  = Realtime
