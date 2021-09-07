Das Instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2021 The instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2021