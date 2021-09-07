Erweiterte Funktionen
FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2021 - US34959A2069
07.09.21 00:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2021 The instrument FVJA US34959A2069 FORTESCUE MET.GR.SP.ADR 2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,22 $
|30,875 $
|0,345 $
|+1,12%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US34959A2069
|A1J4D1
|41,35 $
|22,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,22 $
|+1,12%
|03.09.21
|Berlin
|26,40 €
|+0,76%
|06.09.21
|Frankfurt
|25,80 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.