Erweiterte Funktionen
Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2021 - BMG2442N1048
07.09.21 00:07
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2021 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,6855 €
|0,6965 €
|-0,011 €
|-1,58%
|06.09./20:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2442N1048
|897981
|0,79 €
|0,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,6855 €
|-1,58%
|06.09.21
|Frankfurt
|0,702 €
|+2,63%
|06.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,68 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
|München
|0,687 €
|0,00%
|06.09.21
|Hamburg
|0,68 €
|-0,58%
|06.09.21
|Hannover
|0,68 €
|-0,58%
|06.09.21
|Stuttgart
|0,6805 €
|-0,87%
|06.09.21
|Berlin
|0,6745 €
|-1,75%
|06.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,74 $
|-10,84%
|20.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Cosco Shipping Ports - Postcor.
|25.04.21
|6
|897981
|25.04.21