Flowers Foods - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2022 - US3434981011
08.06.22 00:10
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2022 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,10 $
|26,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3434981011
|632326
|29,73 $
|22,61 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,60 €
|+0,82%
|03.06.22
|Stuttgart
|24,40 €
|+0,83%
|07.06.22
|Nasdaq
|26,14 $
|+0,11%
|07.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|24,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
|Frankfurt
|24,20 €
|0,00%
|07.06.22
|NYSE
|26,10 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|26,115 $
|-0,06%
|07.06.22
|München
|24,40 €
|-0,81%
|07.06.22
|Berlin
|24,00 €
|-1,64%
|07.06.22
