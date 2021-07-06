Erweiterte Funktionen
Mobile TeleSystems ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2021
06.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,20 €
|8,10 €
|0,10 €
|+1,23%
|06.07./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6074091090
|501757
|8,35 €
|6,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,20 €
|+1,23%
|05.07.21
|NYSE
|9,63 $
|+3,77%
|02.07.21
|Nasdaq
|9,625 $
|+3,77%
|02.07.21
|AMEX
|9,62 $
|+3,44%
|02.07.21
|Frankfurt
|8,20 €
|+0,61%
|05.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|8,00 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|München
|8,05 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|8,00 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|8,00 €
|0,00%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Mobile Telesystems
|15.06.21
|Mobile Telesystems
|13.04.14
|6
|Mobile TeleSystems. Moscow, R.
|26.08.10