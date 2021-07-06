Das Instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2021 The instrument MKY US6074091090 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ADR/2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021