VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunit. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.04.2022 - GG00BYXVT888
07.04.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2022 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,09 €
|5,92 €
|0,17 €
|+2,87%
|06.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYXVT888
|A1428J
|6,37 €
|4,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,18 €
|-0,96%
|06.04.22
|Frankfurt
|6,09 €
|+2,87%
|06.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,715 $
|+1,59%
|31.03.22
|Berlin
|6,30 €
|+0,80%
|06.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|6,19 €
|+0,49%
|06.04.22
|München
|6,20 €
|+0,32%
|06.04.22
|Stuttgart
|6,15 €
|-0,65%
|06.04.22
= Realtime
