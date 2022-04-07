Erweiterte Funktionen



VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunit. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.04.2022 - GG00BYXVT888




07.04.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2022 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,09 € 5,92 € 0,17 € +2,87% 06.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BYXVT888 A1428J 6,37 € 4,65 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,18 € -0,96%  06.04.22
Frankfurt 6,09 € +2,87%  06.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,715 $ +1,59%  31.03.22
Berlin 6,30 € +0,80%  06.04.22
Düsseldorf 6,19 € +0,49%  06.04.22
München 6,20 € +0,32%  06.04.22
Stuttgart 6,15 € -0,65%  06.04.22
  = Realtime
