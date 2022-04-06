Das Instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.04.2022 The instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2022