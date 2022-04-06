Erweiterte Funktionen
Vistry Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.04.2022 - GB0001859296
06.04.22 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.04.2022 The instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,50 €
|11,80 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,54%
|05.04./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001859296
|911164
|15,80 €
|11,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,50 €
|-2,54%
|05.04.22
|Berlin
|11,70 €
|+3,54%
|05.04.22
|Frankfurt
|11,70 €
|+2,63%
|05.04.22
|Stuttgart
|11,30 €
|-1,74%
|05.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,02 $
|-9,01%
|30.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|18
|Hausbauaktien in UK hinsehensw.
|10.03.22
|16
|Vistry Group (vormals: Bovis /.
|13.11.21