Vistry Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.04.2022 - GB0001859296




06.04.22 00:28
Das Instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.04.2022 The instrument 44B GB0001859296 VISTRY GROUP PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2022

