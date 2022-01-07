Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2022
07.01.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.01.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2022
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,49 $
|68,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|69,68 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,72 €
|-0,20%
|06.01.22
|Berlin
|60,72 €
|+1,37%
|06.01.22
|Xetra
|60,92 €
|+0,46%
|06.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|60,98 €
|+0,30%
|06.01.22
|Frankfurt
|61,12 €
|+0,30%
|06.01.22
|NYSE
|68,49 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|München
|60,80 €
|-0,13%
|06.01.22
|Stuttgart
|60,70 €
|-0,20%
|06.01.22
|AMEX
|68,51 $
|-0,45%
|06.01.22
|Nasdaq
|68,48 $
|-0,49%
|06.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|101
|General Mills (GIS)
|23.12.21
|22
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|11.11.21
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13