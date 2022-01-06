Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2022
06.01.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,80 $
|68,80 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|69,68 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,74 €
|+0,96%
|05.01.22
|München
|60,88 €
|+1,98%
|05.01.22
|Stuttgart
|60,82 €
|+1,37%
|05.01.22
|Nasdaq
|68,82 $
|+1,37%
|05.01.22
|AMEX
|68,82 $
|+1,31%
|05.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|60,80 €
|+0,83%
|05.01.22
|Berlin
|59,90 €
|+0,67%
|05.01.22
|Frankfurt
|60,94 €
|+0,53%
|05.01.22
|Xetra
|60,64 €
|+0,13%
|05.01.22
|NYSE
|68,80 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
