General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2022




06.01.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,80 $ 68,80 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 69,68 $ 53,96 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,74 € +0,96%  05.01.22
München 60,88 € +1,98%  05.01.22
Stuttgart 60,82 € +1,37%  05.01.22
Nasdaq 68,82 $ +1,37%  05.01.22
AMEX 68,82 $ +1,31%  05.01.22
Düsseldorf 60,80 € +0,83%  05.01.22
Berlin 59,90 € +0,67%  05.01.22
Frankfurt 60,94 € +0,53%  05.01.22
Xetra 60,64 € +0,13%  05.01.22
NYSE 68,80 $ 0,00%  01:00
