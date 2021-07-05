Erweiterte Funktionen
CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2021
05.07.21 01:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2021 The instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 €
|0,01 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.07./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2233G1024
|A2DS37
|0,019 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|02.07.21
= Realtime
