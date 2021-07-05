Das Instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2021 The instrument 4C3 BMG2233G1024 CMBC CAP. HLDGS CONS. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021