Huatai Securities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2021
05.07.21 01:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2021 The instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,28 €
|1,22 €
|0,06 €
|+4,92%
|02.07./21:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE100001YQ9
|A14TPY
|1,83 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,28 €
|+4,92%
|22.02.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,20 €
|-
|02.07.21
|Frankfurt
|1,20 €
|-1,64%
|02.07.21
|Stuttgart
|1,20 €
|-1,64%
|02.07.21
|Berlin
|1,20 €
|-1,64%
|02.07.21
= Realtime
