Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "New York Community Bancorp":
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - US6494451031




05.05.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2022 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,48 $ 9,48 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 14,33 $ 9,11 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,015 € -0,43%  05.05.22
Stuttgart 8,984 € +0,75%  05.05.22
Frankfurt 8,962 € +0,48%  05.05.22
Berlin 8,961 € +0,40%  05.05.22
NYSE 9,48 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 9,485 $ -1,25%  05.05.22
Nasdaq 9,485 $ -1,30%  05.05.22
  = Realtime
