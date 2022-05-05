Das Instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022