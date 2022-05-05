Erweiterte Funktionen
Galp Energia SGPS SA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - PTGAL0AM0009
04.05.22 23:50
Das Instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,025 €
|11,225 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,78%
|04.05./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PTGAL0AM0009
|A0LB24
|12,11 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,025 €
|-1,78%
|03.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,10 $
|+4,58%
|03.05.22
|Frankfurt
|11,22 €
|+2,70%
|04.05.22
|Berlin
|11,095 €
|-0,80%
|04.05.22
|Stuttgart
|10,99 €
|-1,08%
|04.05.22
|München
|11,235 €
|-1,19%
|04.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|10,985 €
|-1,39%
|04.05.22
