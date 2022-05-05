Erweiterte Funktionen



Galp Energia SGPS SA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2022 - PTGAL0AM0009




04.05.22 23:50
Das Instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.05.2022 The instrument GZ5 PTGAL0AM0009 GALP ENERGIA SGPS NOM.EO1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,025 € 11,225 € -0,20 € -1,78% 04.05./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PTGAL0AM0009 A0LB24 12,11 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,025 € -1,78%  03.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,10 $ +4,58%  03.05.22
Frankfurt 11,22 € +2,70%  04.05.22
Berlin 11,095 € -0,80%  04.05.22
Stuttgart 10,99 € -1,08%  04.05.22
München 11,235 € -1,19%  04.05.22
Düsseldorf 10,985 € -1,39%  04.05.22
