Nedbank Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2022 - ZAE000004875
04.04.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2022 The instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,58 $
|15,20 $
|0,38 $
|+2,50%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000004875
|864784
|15,58 $
|11,05 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,58 $
|+2,50%
|22.03.22
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|+2,13%
|04.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|14,10 €
|-0,70%
|04.04.22
|Stuttgart
|14,20 €
|-1,39%
|04.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
