Nedbank Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2022 - ZAE000004875




04.04.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2022 The instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,58 $ 15,20 $ 0,38 $ +2,50% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000004875 864784 15,58 $ 11,05 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,58 $ +2,50%  22.03.22
Frankfurt 14,40 € +2,13%  04.04.22
Düsseldorf 14,10 € -0,70%  04.04.22
Stuttgart 14,20 € -1,39%  04.04.22
  = Realtime
