Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.11.2021 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021