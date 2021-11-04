Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Greater China Comme. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.11.2021 - SG2F55990442
04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.11.2021 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,72 $
|0,725 $
|-0,005 $
|-0,69%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2F55990442
|A1JL67
|0,81 $
|0,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,625 €
|-0,48%
|03.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,72 $
|-0,69%
|28.10.21
|Berlin
|0,6475 €
|-0,77%
|03.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
