New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.08.2021 - US6494451031




05.08.21 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.08.2021 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,05 $ 12,05 $ -   $ 0,00% 04.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 13,23 $ 7,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,30 € 0,00%  04.08.21
Frankfurt 10,10 € +2,02%  04.08.21
Berlin 10,10 € +1,00%  04.08.21
NYSE 12,05 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 12,08 $ -0,17%  04.08.21
Nasdaq 12,055 $ -0,41%  04.08.21
  = Realtime
