Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022