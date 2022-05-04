Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - SG2C32962814
04.05.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,965 $
|1,985 $
|-0,02 $
|-1,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|2,22 $
|1,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Hamburg
|1,7474 €
|+0,22%
|03.05.22
|Hannover
|1,7474 €
|+0,22%
|03.05.22
|Berlin
|1,7472 €
|+0,22%
|03.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,965 $
|-1,01%
|21.04.22
|Frankfurt
|1,7474 €
|-5,47%
|03.05.22
= Realtime
