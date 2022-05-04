Erweiterte Funktionen



Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - SG2C32962814




04.05.22 00:09
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022

