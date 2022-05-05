Erweiterte Funktionen
CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09
04.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,00 €
|88,50 €
|1,50 €
|+1,69%
|04.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|123,95 €
|75,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,00 €
|+1,69%
|04.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|89,00 €
|+1,71%
|04.05.22
|Frankfurt
|87,50 €
|-2,78%
|04.05.22
|Stuttgart
|87,50 €
|-2,78%
|04.05.22
|Berlin
|87,50 €
|-2,78%
|04.05.22
