Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022