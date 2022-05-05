Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CRODA INTL":
 Aktien    


CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09




04.05.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022

Aktuell
376% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC). Uran-Aktien müssen jetzt ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
90,00 € 88,50 € 1,50 € +1,69% 04.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 123,95 € 75,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		90,00 € +1,69%  04.05.22
Düsseldorf 89,00 € +1,71%  04.05.22
Frankfurt 87,50 € -2,78%  04.05.22
Stuttgart 87,50 € -2,78%  04.05.22
Berlin 87,50 € -2,78%  04.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 234% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...