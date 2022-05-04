Erweiterte Funktionen

CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09




04.05.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,50 € 88,50 € 5,00 € +5,65% 03.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 123,95 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		93,50 € +5,65%  28.04.22
Berlin 90,00 € +2,27%  03.05.22
Frankfurt 90,00 € +1,69%  03.05.22
Düsseldorf 87,50 € +1,16%  03.05.22
Stuttgart 90,00 € 0,00%  03.05.22
