CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09
04.05.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|93,50 €
|88,50 €
|5,00 €
|+5,65%
|03.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|123,95 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|93,50 €
|+5,65%
|28.04.22
|Berlin
|90,00 €
|+2,27%
|03.05.22
|Frankfurt
|90,00 €
|+1,69%
|03.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|87,50 €
|+1,16%
|03.05.22
|Stuttgart
|90,00 €
|0,00%
|03.05.22
