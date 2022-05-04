Erweiterte Funktionen
AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00B9GQVG73
04.05.22 00:09
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2022 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,20 €
|17,40 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,15%
|03.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9GQVG73
|A1W36D
|27,00 €
|11,20 €
