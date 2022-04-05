Erweiterte Funktionen



United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2022 - US9114601035




04.04.22 23:58
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2022 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,38 $ 8,32 $ 0,06 $ +0,72% 04.04./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,69 $ 7,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 8,38 $ +0,72%  04.04.22
Frankfurt 7,40 € 0,00%  04.04.22
NYSE 8,51 $ 0,00%  14.02.22
AMEX 8,20 $ 0,00%  01.02.22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...