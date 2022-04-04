Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.04.2022 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,32 $
|8,30 $
|0,02 $
|+0,24%
|01.04./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,69 $
|7,57 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
