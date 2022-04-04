Erweiterte Funktionen



03.04.22 22:04
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.04.2022 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,32 $ 8,30 $ 0,02 $ +0,24% 01.04./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,69 $ 7,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,40 € +1,37%  01.04.22
Nasdaq 8,32 $ +0,24%  01.04.22
NYSE 8,51 $ 0,00%  14.02.22
AMEX 8,20 $ 0,00%  01.02.22
  = Realtime
