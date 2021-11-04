Erweiterte Funktionen
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - US6494451031
04.11.21 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,74 $
|12,74 $
|- $
|0,00%
|03.11./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|14,33 $
|7,73 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
