New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - US6494451031




03.11.21 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.11.2021 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,43 $ 12,43 $ -   $ 0,00% 02.11./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 14,33 $ 7,73 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,90 € 0,00%  02.11.21
Berlin 10,80 € +0,93%  02.11.21
Frankfurt 10,80 € 0,00%  02.11.21
NYSE 12,43 $ 0,00%  03.11.21
Nasdaq 12,42 $ -1,19%  02.11.21
AMEX 12,425 $ -1,27%  02.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...