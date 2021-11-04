Erweiterte Funktionen
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunit. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - GG00BYXVT888
04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,03 €
|6,00 €
|0,03 €
|+0,50%
|03.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYXVT888
|A1428J
|6,15 €
|3,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,10 €
|+0,66%
|03.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,00 $
|+2,94%
|28.10.21
|Frankfurt
|5,92 €
|+2,25%
|03.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|6,00 €
|+0,67%
|03.11.21
|Stuttgart
|6,03 €
|+0,50%
|03.11.21
|Berlin
|6,08 €
|+0,33%
|03.11.21
|München
|6,07 €
|0,00%
|03.11.21
