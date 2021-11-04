Erweiterte Funktionen



VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunit. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - GG00BYXVT888




04.11.21 01:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,03 € 6,00 € 0,03 € +0,50% 03.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BYXVT888 A1428J 6,15 € 3,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,10 € +0,66%  03.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,00 $ +2,94%  28.10.21
Frankfurt 5,92 € +2,25%  03.11.21
Düsseldorf 6,00 € +0,67%  03.11.21
Stuttgart 6,03 € +0,50%  03.11.21
Berlin 6,08 € +0,33%  03.11.21
München 6,07 € 0,00%  03.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
