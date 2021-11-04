Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021