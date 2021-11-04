Erweiterte Funktionen
Ashmore Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - GB00B132NW22
04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,10 €
|4,16 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,44%
|03.11./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B132NW22
|A0LB2S
|5,50 €
|3,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,12 €
|-0,48%
|02.11.21
|Berlin
|4,08 €
|+0,99%
|03.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,02 €
|0,00%
|03.11.21
|Frankfurt
|4,10 €
|-1,44%
|03.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,40 $
|-2,22%
|13.10.21
|Stuttgart
|3,98 €
|-2,45%
|03.11.21
= Realtime
