Ashmore Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.11.2021 - GB00B132NW22




04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2021 The instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,10 € 4,16 € -0,06 € -1,44% 03.11./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B132NW22 A0LB2S 5,50 € 3,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,12 € -0,48%  02.11.21
Berlin 4,08 € +0,99%  03.11.21
Düsseldorf 4,02 € 0,00%  03.11.21
Frankfurt 4,10 € -1,44%  03.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,40 $ -2,22%  13.10.21
Stuttgart 3,98 € -2,45%  03.11.21
  = Realtime
