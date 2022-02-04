Erweiterte Funktionen

New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.02.2022 - US6494451031




04.02.22 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.02.2022 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,46 $ 11,46 $ -   $ 0,00% 03.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 14,33 $ 10,28 $
Tradegate (RT) 		9,95 € -3,40%  03.02.22
NYSE 11,46 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 11,47 $ -0,56%  03.02.22
Nasdaq 11,46 $ -0,61%  03.02.22
Frankfurt 10,20 € -1,92%  03.02.22
Stuttgart 10,20 € -1,92%  03.02.22
Berlin 10,20 € -1,92%  03.02.22
