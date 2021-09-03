Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerce Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.09.2021 - US2005251036
02.09.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.09.2021 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,91 $
|70,18 $
|0,73 $
|+1,04%
|02.09./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2005251036
|859672
|83,05 $
|50,65 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
